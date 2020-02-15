Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.21. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.