HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $40.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.21 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $161.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $162.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.76 million, with estimates ranging from $163.51 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.22 on Friday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.