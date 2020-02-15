HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,325. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

