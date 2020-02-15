Head-To-Head Analysis: Ovintiv (OVV) vs. Its Competitors

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 1.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ovintiv Competitors 2385 9148 12755 427 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 68.08%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Ovintiv Competitors -6.05% -1.67% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $5.94 billion $1.07 billion 3.70 Ovintiv Competitors $10.42 billion $700.34 million 11.58

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 41.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

