Head-To-Head Comparison: PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PB Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PB Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.61 $13.63 million $1.68 12.21

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 17.80% 4.58% 0.73% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.95% 11.09% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats PB Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 19 additional branch offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton Square, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Skillman, Princeton, Rumson, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in Forked River and Jersey City, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.