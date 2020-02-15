Head to Head Contrast: Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) & Pivot Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PVOTF)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pivot Pharmaceuticals alerts:

14.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Pivot Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.91% -96.81% Immunic N/A -92.16% -84.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.01 million N/A N/A Immunic N/A N/A -$41.47 million ($35.60) -0.26

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivot Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunic has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Immunic beats Pivot Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.