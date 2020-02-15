Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $41.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $152.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 283,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

