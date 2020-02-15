HeartBout (HB) Market Capitalization Reaches $122,466.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $122,466.00 and $7,587.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.