Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,559. Heico has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $30,945,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $12,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.