Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.47% of Helios Technologies worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

