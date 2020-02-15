Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

