Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.31% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

HCCI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $653.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.