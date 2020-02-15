Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

HFWA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

