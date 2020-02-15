HEROcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,816.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $422,984.00 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.03158743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00152083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,771 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

