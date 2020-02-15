Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,820,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,051,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 1,376,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 8,114,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

