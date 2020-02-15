HEX (HEX) Hits One Day Volume of $536,512.00

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $536,512.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00438785 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006937 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001515 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.