Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,515. Hill International has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

