Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Hill-Rom worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.47. 194,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,413. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

