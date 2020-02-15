Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 137.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $649,320.00 and approximately $505.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

