HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $146.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

