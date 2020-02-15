Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hologic by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 280,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

