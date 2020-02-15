Honest 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Honest has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $423,891.00 and $4.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

