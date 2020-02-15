HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Achieves $465,653.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. HOQU has a total market cap of $465,653.00 and $263,851.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

