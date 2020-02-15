HorusPay (HORUS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 146.6% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $18.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

