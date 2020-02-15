HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

