HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.50 ($8.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 584.50 ($7.69) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.