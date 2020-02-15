Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Hub Group worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $368,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $55.51 on Friday. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

