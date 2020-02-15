Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and $87,425.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

