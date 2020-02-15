Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

