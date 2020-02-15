Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $480.09 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00051048 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00480878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.06226879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,411,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

