Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.01. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

