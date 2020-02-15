Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0554 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $464,038.00 and approximately $783.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00656633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00117318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00138535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,379,818 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

