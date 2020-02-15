Hydro (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $7.66 million and $1.95 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, DEx.top and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

