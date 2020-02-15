Hydro Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,666.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $20,666.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 302.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00476224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.81 or 0.06248639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00073144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.