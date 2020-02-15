Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $24,005.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

