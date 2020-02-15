Hyperion (HYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.