HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $45,160.00 and $87,533.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

