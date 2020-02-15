HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,878.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $43,878.00 and $79,449.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.