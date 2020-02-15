HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.60. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

