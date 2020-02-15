iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDN remained flat at $$25.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

