iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.24% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,703. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

