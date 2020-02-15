iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.28% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 299,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock remained flat at $$25.95 during midday trading on Friday. 139,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

