Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

ICHR stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 599,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $846.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

