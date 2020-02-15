ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $188.97 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $188.97 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,765,257 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Rfinex, ABCC, COSS, Huobi, OOOBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Allbit, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

