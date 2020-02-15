Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ICON opened at $1.50 on Friday. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

