IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,425.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $1,425.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.