IDEX Membership One Day Volume Reaches $586.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $105.53 or 0.01054393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $211,069.00 and approximately $586.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 251.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.06199990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.