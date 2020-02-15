Ifoods Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,254.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $264,660.00 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.03200307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00156214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

