Ignis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ignis has a market cap of $24.99 million and $2.40 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Bittrex. During the last week, Ignis has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.03158743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00152083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

