Ignition Price Hits $0.0833 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Ignition has a total market cap of $105,088.00 and $50.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,274,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,443 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

